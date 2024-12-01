Results of ninth count – Carol Gallagher, PBP & Nuala Carr Green Party eliminated

Distribution of Kim McMenamin’s 621 votes:

Nikki Bradley, Fine Gael +7 = 3,830

Vincent Bradley, Independent – ELIMINATED

Nuala Carr, Green Party +1 = 931

Pearse Doherty, Sinn Féin – ELECTED

Carol Gallagher People Before Profit +8 = 707

Pat The Cope Gallagher, Fianna Fail +5 = 10,680

Noel Jordan, Sinn Féin +24 = 4,733

Claudia Kennedy, Fianna Fail – ELIMINATED

Padraig Mac Lochlainn, Sinn Féin – ELECTED

Charlie McConalogue, Fianna Fail +23 = 8,338

Niall McConnell, Independent +246 = 2,156

Eamon McGee, Irish Freedom Party – ELIMINATED

Arthur McGuinness, Independent – ELIMINATED

Gerry McKeever, Independent – ELIMINATED

Kim McMenamin, Irish People Party/ National Alliance – ELIMINATED

John McNulty, Fine Gael +4 = 3,306

Frank O’Donnell, Independent – ELIMINATED

Thomas Pringle, Independent +27 = 5,825

Mary T Sweeney, Aontú +123 = 2,808

Charles Ward, 100% Redress Party +110 = 7,632

No candidate has been elected on the ninth count.

As there is no surplus of votes to be distributed, the votes of the candidates with the lowest number of votes – Nuala Carr, Green Party (931) and Carol Gallagher, People Before Profit (707) will be distributed.