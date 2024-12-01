Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Teenager dies in crash in Buncrana

A teenager has died in an early morning crash in Buncrana.

The single-car collision occurred on the Mountain Road at Ballinlough shortly after 5am.

The male teenager, aged in his late teens was the driver and sole occupant of the car.

The local coroner has been notified and arrangements will now be made for a post-mortem examination.

The road is currently closed pending a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators later this morning. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses. They are urging any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam and who were travelling in the area between 4:30am and 5.30am to make it available to Gardaí.

Alternatively, anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

