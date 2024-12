Sitting TD Thomas Pringle believes he will be the casualty in Donegal.

He is currently 341 votes ahead of Minister Charlie McConalogue but it’s clear that he doesn’t have enough to get him over the line with the distribution of Fine Gael’s Nikki Bradley’s votes expected to favour Minister McConalogue.

Outgoing Deputy Pringle was first elected to the Dail in 2011.

He says unfortunately he is no longer that voice for Donegal in Dublin: