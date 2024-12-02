Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
‘Bittersweet tinge to my victory with the loss of Thomas Pringle’s seat’ – Ward

As the dust settles on Election 2024, new and returning TDs are preparing for the next Dail term, while others are contemplating their futures.

When the count concluded last night, the five TDs confirmed for the Donegal constituency were Pearse Doherty and Padraig MacLochlainn of Sinn Fein, Pat The Cope Gallagher and Charlie McConalogue of Fianna Fail and Charles Ward of the 100% Redress Party.

Meanwhile, outgoing TD Thomas Pringle lost his seat, having first been elected to Donegal County Council in 1999 and to Dail Eireann in 2011.

He says he’ll take stock before making any decisions about his future, but politics is in his blood…………………….

 

 

 

Speaking after his election, Charles Ward told Highland Radio News that the loss of Thomas Pringle puts a biter sweet spin on his victory.

He’s also vowed that while the defective blocks crisis will be his top priority, he will not just be a single issue representative…….

 

 

 

 

 

