Valve installation works may cause supply disruptions to Na Dúnaibh and surrounding areas.

They are scheduled to take place from 10am until 1pm this afternoon.

Meanwhile, essential maintenance works may cause supply disruptions to Cluain tSalach, Na Dúnaibh and surrounding areas.

And these are scheduled to take place from 2pm until 5pm this evening.

It is recommended that those affected allow 3-4 hours after the estimated restoration time for supply to fully return.