FF will put the country first on government formation talks – Chambers

Fianna Fail’s Deputy Leader says they will put the country first when it comes to talks on the formation of a government.

Counting is resuming today in a number of constituencies, to fill the remaining 12 seats in the 34th Dail.

As it stands, Fianna Fail is on 43 seats and both Sinn Fein and Fine Gael are on 36.

Attention is turning to the possible make up of a government in the wake of the election.

Finance Minister and Fianna Fail’s Director of Elections Jack Chambers, says his party will discuss the next steps in the coming days……………