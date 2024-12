A full recount is underway in Cork North Central after outgoing TD Mick Barry lost out on the final seat to Labour’s Eoghan Kenny by 35 votes last night.

It could take the 60 count centre staff up to three days to recount the 59 thousand ballots.

The count can be stopped at any time by Deputy Barry, who has been a TD since 2016.

Mick Barry spoke to the media after meeting with the returning officer and Labour reps in the count centre: