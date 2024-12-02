Gritters to take to Donegal roads again tomorrow morning

All Donegal Winter Maintenace Routes are in the process of being treated and are set to be gritted again at 6 am tomorrow.
It comes as temperatures are set to plummet to -2 tonight.
Donegal County Council are urging drivers to assume no road is ice-free.
- 01: National Primary North
- 02: National Primary Central
- 03: National Primary South
- 04: Inishowen South
- 05: Inishowen East
- 06: Inishowen West
- 07: Milford South
- 08: Milford North
- 09: Cill Ulta East
- 10: Cill Ulta West
- 11: Na Rosa
- 12: Binswilly
- 13: Stranorlar North
- 14: Stranorlar East
- 15: Stranorlar West
- 16: Donegal West
- 17: Donegal North
- 18: Donegal South
- 19: Donegal National Secondary
- BT: Buncrana Town
- LT: Letterkenny Town