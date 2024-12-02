Harkin survives early scare to retain seat in Sligo Leitrim South Donegal

The counting of votes finished in the Sligo Leitrim and South Donegal constituency in the early hours of this morning, with four TDs elected.

Outgoing Fine Gael Deputy Frank Feighan topped the poll, followed by Sinn Fein’s Martin Kenny and Fianna Fail’s Eamonn Scanlon, who is returning to Dail Eireann after losing his seat in 2020. Independent Marian Harkin’s vote fell, but transfers brought her over the line on the 13th count, along with Eamonn Scanlon.

She had been in seventh place after the first count.