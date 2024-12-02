Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

General Elections 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Harkin survives early scare to retain seat in Sligo Leitrim South Donegal

The counting of votes finished in the Sligo Leitrim and South Donegal constituency in the early hours of this morning, with four TDs elected.

Outgoing Fine Gael Deputy Frank Feighan topped the poll, followed by Sinn Fein’s Martin Kenny and Fianna Fail’s Eamonn Scanlon, who is returning to Dail Eireann after losing his seat in 2020. Independent Marian Harkin’s vote fell, but transfers brought her over the line on the 13th count, along with Eamonn Scanlon.

She had been in seventh place after the first count.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda
Top Stories, News

Woman hospitalised following weekend disturbance in Ballybofey

2 December 2024
Jack Chambers
Audio, News, Top Stories

FF will put the country first on government formation talks – Chambers

2 December 2024
Michael Doherty committee
Audio, News, Top Stories

Leading DCB campaigner stands by belief that SF led Government was needed

2 December 2024
scamchecker
Audio, News, Top Stories

People urged to download app aimed at preventing online scams

2 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Garda
Top Stories, News

Woman hospitalised following weekend disturbance in Ballybofey

2 December 2024
Jack Chambers
Audio, News, Top Stories

FF will put the country first on government formation talks – Chambers

2 December 2024
Michael Doherty committee
Audio, News, Top Stories

Leading DCB campaigner stands by belief that SF led Government was needed

2 December 2024
scamchecker
Audio, News, Top Stories

People urged to download app aimed at preventing online scams

2 December 2024
ben bulben
News, Top Stories

Harkin survives early scare to retain seat in Sligo Leitrim South Donegal

2 December 2024
irish-water-workers (1)
News, Top Stories

Essential water works to cause disruptions to An Dúnaibh and an tSalach today

2 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube