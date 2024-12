Today is a momentous day for the 100% Redress Party.

Four 100% Redress Party Councillors were elected to Donegal County Council in June. The party has now secured their first TD.

Charles Ward will be the voice for defective block homeowners in Dail Eireann.

The election of the 100% Redress Party candidate sends a strong message to Government that homes need to be repaired.

He says he will give it his all: