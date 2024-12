Fianna Fail Minister Charlie McConalogue has been re-elected to the Dail.

It was a tight battle with Independent Thomas Pringle losing his seat.

Minister McConalogue was elected without meeting the quota with Charles Ward, 100% Redress Party.

He heads to the Dail alongside his party colleague Pat the Cope Gallagher.

Minister McConalogue says he looks forward to continuing his commitment to serve Donegal: