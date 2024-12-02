Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Overnight power cut in Carndonagh to be resolved shortly

64 homes, businesses and farms in Carndonagh are to have their power restored within the next hour.
A fault caused the outage after midnight last night.
ESB say crews are working to see electricity restored by 3 o’clock this afternoon.

