Overnight power cut in Carndonagh to be resolved shortly

64 homes, businesses and farms in Carndonagh are to have their power restored within the next hour.
A fault caused the outage after midnight last night.
ESB say crews are working to see electricity restored by 3 o’clock this afternoon.
