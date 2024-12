Fianna Fail’s Pat the Cope Gallagher is returning to the Dail.

Having lost his seat in the 2020 election he has now been elected on the 15th count in Donegal.

After the distribution of Nikki Bradley’s 6,176 votes, the former Leas Ceann Comhairle was on 13,660 votes.

The long-serving politician says it is not just a victory for him today but for his entire ‘Team Cope’.

Pat the Cope says he will work alongside his fellow Donegal TDs for the best of the people of the county: