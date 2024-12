People are being urged to be on the lookout for online fraudsters in the run up to Christmas.

Research from FraudSmart shows more than one in ten people who lost money in a scam, reported losing over 500 Euro.

The Banking and Payments Federation has launched a new tool to help detect scammers.

Head of Financial Crime at the BPFI Niamh Davenport, says people should download the new Scamchecker.ie app…………….