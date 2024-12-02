Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

General Elections 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Pringle loses seat as Ward and McConalogue elected without reaching the quota

 

The make up of Donegal’s representation in the next Dail is now complete.

On the 16th count, the distribution of Pat the Cope Gallagher’s surplus, Fianna Fail’s Charlie McConalogue received  664 votes, leaving him with 11,683, Independent Thomas Pringle received 140, leaving him with 10,395, and 100% Redress’s Charles Ward received 85, leaving him with 11,714.

 

Ward and McConalogue were then deemed to be elected without reaching the quota.

This means that outgoing Independent Thomas Pringle has lost his seat.

The five TDs elected are Pearse Doherty SF, Padraig MacLochlainn SF, Pat The Cope Gallagher FF, Charles Ward, 100% Redress and Charlie McConalogue, FF.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Geraldine O'Connor 1
Top Stories, News

Results of 16th & final count – Charles Ward, 100% Redress and Charlie McConalogue, FF elected

2 December 2024
Charlie Elected
Audio, News, Top Stories

Minister Charlie McConalogue retains Dail seat

2 December 2024
Charles Elected
Audio, News, Top Stories

Huge day for 100% Redress Party with 1st TD elected to Dail

2 December 2024
IMG20241202014446
News, Top Stories

Pringle loses seat as Ward and McConalogue elected without reaching the quota

2 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Geraldine O'Connor 1
Top Stories, News

Results of 16th & final count – Charles Ward, 100% Redress and Charlie McConalogue, FF elected

2 December 2024
Charlie Elected
Audio, News, Top Stories

Minister Charlie McConalogue retains Dail seat

2 December 2024
Charles Elected
Audio, News, Top Stories

Huge day for 100% Redress Party with 1st TD elected to Dail

2 December 2024
IMG20241202014446
News, Top Stories

Pringle loses seat as Ward and McConalogue elected without reaching the quota

2 December 2024
Sorting Votes Election Count Centre
Top Stories, News

Results of 15th count – Pat the Cope Gallagher elected

2 December 2024
Cope 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pat the Cope Gallagher is back in the Dail

2 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube