Pringle loses seat as Ward and McConalogue elected without reaching the quota

The make up of Donegal’s representation in the next Dail is now complete.

On the 16th count, the distribution of Pat the Cope Gallagher’s surplus, Fianna Fail’s Charlie McConalogue received 664 votes, leaving him with 11,683, Independent Thomas Pringle received 140, leaving him with 10,395, and 100% Redress’s Charles Ward received 85, leaving him with 11,714.

Ward and McConalogue were then deemed to be elected without reaching the quota.

This means that outgoing Independent Thomas Pringle has lost his seat.

The five TDs elected are Pearse Doherty SF, Padraig MacLochlainn SF, Pat The Cope Gallagher FF, Charles Ward, 100% Redress and Charlie McConalogue, FF.