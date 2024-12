Results of 15th count – Pat the Cope Gallagher elected

Distribution of Nikki Bradley’s 6,176 votes:

Pearse Doherty, Sinn Féin – ELECTED

Padraig Mac Lochlainn, Sinn Féin – ELECTED

Pat The Cope Gallagher, Fianna Fail +1,350 = 13,660

Charles Ward, 100% Redress Party +774 = 11,629

Charlie McConalogue, Fianna Fail +1,847 = 11,019

Thomas Pringle, Independent +742 = 10,255

Nikki Bradley, Fine Gael – ELIMINATED

Noel Jordan, Sinn Féin – ELIMINATED

John McNulty, Fine Gael – ELIMINATED

Mary T Sweeney, Aontú – ELIMINATED

Niall McConnell, Independent – ELIMINATED

Nuala Carr, Green Party – ELIMINATED

Carol Gallagher People Before Profit – ELIMINATED

Kim McMenamin, Irish People Party/ National Alliance – ELIMINATED

Eamon McGee, Irish Freedom Party – ELIMINATED

Gerry McKeever, Independent – ELIMINATED

Frank O’Donnell, Independent – ELIMINATED

Claudia Kennedy, Fianna Fail – ELIMINATED

Vincent Bradley, Independent – ELIMINATED

Arthur McGuinness, Independent – ELIMINATED

Pat the Cope Gallagher having exceeded the quota has now been elected.

His surplus of 889 is now being distributed.