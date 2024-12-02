Slaughtneil produce super second half comeback to claim Ulster Hurling title

Slaughtneil are Ulster Senior Hurling Champions after they came from being seven points down at half time to defeat Portaferry in this evening’s decider at the Box-It Athletics Grounds.

Having trailed 0-13 to 0-06 at the interval, second half goals from Se McGuigan and Shea Cassidy paved the way for a stunning fight-back for the Derry Champions.

A Cathal Coleman goal put Portferry back into the lead on 55 minutes but Slaughtneil responded superbly and ran out 2-19 to 1-19 winners.

After the game, Michael McMullan got the thoughts of Jack Cassidy.