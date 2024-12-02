Slaughtneil produce super second half comeback to claim Ulster Hurling title

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Photo: Ulster GAA on X

Slaughtneil are Ulster Senior Hurling Champions after they came from being seven points down at half time to defeat Portaferry in this evening’s decider at the Box-It Athletics Grounds.

Having trailed 0-13 to 0-06 at the interval, second half goals from Se McGuigan and Shea Cassidy paved the way for a stunning fight-back for the Derry Champions.

A Cathal Coleman goal put Portferry back into the lead on 55 minutes but Slaughtneil responded superbly and ran out 2-19 to 1-19 winners.

After the game, Michael McMullan got the thoughts of Jack Cassidy.

