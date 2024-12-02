Three held NW garda station over nationwide burglary probe



Three men have been arrested as part of an operation targeting an organised crime group suspected of carrying out burglaries at homes and businesses nationwide.

Gardaí conducted a search operation in Dublin and Kildare last Friday – during which they seized a “substantial” amount of suspected stolen property and four vehicles, including a high performance BMW car.

Officers from across the North-Western Region arrested three men – two in their 20s and one in his 50s.

They were taken to a Garda station in the north-west, where they can be held for up to a week.