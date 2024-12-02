Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Three held NW garda station over nationwide burglary probe


Three men have been arrested as part of an operation targeting an organised crime group suspected of carrying out burglaries at homes and businesses nationwide.

Gardaí conducted a search operation in Dublin and Kildare last Friday – during which they seized a “substantial” amount of suspected stolen property and four vehicles, including a high performance BMW car.

Officers from across the North-Western Region arrested three men – two in their 20s and one in his 50s.

They were taken to a Garda station in the north-west, where they can be held for up to a week.

Top Stories

rip
News, Top Stories

Funeral details announced for Tiernan Doherty following weekend collision

2 December 2024
Gardai (1)
Top Stories, News

Three held NW garda station over nationwide burglary probe

2 December 2024
Vote Election Ballot Box
Top Stories, Audio, News

Full recount underway in Cork North Central

2 December 2024
Screenshot 2024-12-02 143314
Top Stories, News

Overnight power cut in Carndonagh to be resolved shortly

2 December 2024
