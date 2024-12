Uisce Eireann have been criticised over the length of time it has taken for them to respond to queries.

Glenties councillor Micheal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig says he has submitted questions that have taken Uisce Eireann sometimes over six months to reply to.

Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig says it is unacceptable for local communities directly affected by outages and repairs.