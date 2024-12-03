All Dail seats now filled

Counting in the General Election concluded last night with a Fianna Fail double.

Brendan Smith and Niamh Smyth were both elected on the final count in Cavan Monaghan – giving Fianna Fail 48 seats in the next Dail, followed by Sinn Fein on 39, and Fine Gael on 38.

The five Donegal seats are filled by Sinn Fein’s Pearse Doherty and Padraig MacLochlainn, Fianna Fail’s Pat the Cope Gallagher and Charlie McConalogue and Charles Ward of the 100% Redress Party.

Fianna Fail’s Deputy Leader Jack Chambers says the party will move forward quickly with talks about the formation of the next Government: