The country could be braced for another storm over the coming days.

Met Eireann hasn’t ruled out the possibility of a weather warning being issued, as the next named-storm ‘Darragh’ looms on the horizon.

With a cold and frosty start to December, forecasters are expecting temperatures to rise again by Thursday.

But Cathal Nolan, founder of Ireland’s weather Channel, says there is the chance of a storm on the way: