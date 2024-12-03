Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Derry candlelight vigil being held in memory of women who lost lives to violence

A candlelight vigil is being held in Derry next week in memory of women who lost their lives to violence.

The event organised by Foyle Women’s Aid will hear from the families of 21 year old Katie Simpson from Co Armagh who died six days after being hospitalised with serious injuries following an incident at a house in Co Derry in 2020 and 65 year old Montserrat Martorell, originally from Spain who was brutally attacked in August before being left in her burning flat.

The vigil on Tuesday at 5:15pm at Guildhall Square marks 16 Days of Action.

