Donegal records strongest winds in Ireland for November

Donegal has recorded the highest mean wind speed, number of days with gale force winds, highest gust and 10-minute mean wind speed for November.

Storm Bert was responsible for the strong winds in the county, recorded in Malin Head.

The mean wind speed was 14 knots or 25.9 km/h with gales reported over four days from the 21st to the 25th of the month.

Strong gales were recorded on the 23rd and 24th, with the 23rd peaking to reach storm-force winds.

Saturday the 23rd also recorded the month’s highest gust at 115km/h or 62 knots and the highest 10-minute mean wind speed at 48 knots or 89 km/h.