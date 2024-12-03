HIQA indentifies need for improvements at two nursing homes in Donegal

HIQA has identified a number of areas which require improvement at two nursing homes in Donegal.

Unannounced inspections were carried out at Beach Hill Manor Private Nursing Home, Lisfannon and St Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar.

While significant fire safety works had been carried out at Beach Hill Manor Private Nursing Home, a number of high risks and one extreme risk remained including; the storage of materials next to an ignition source, the inconsistentcy of fire notices and concerns over a steep change in gradient from inside to outside a number of fire exits.

Improvement works were noted after a previous inspection identified several cracks to the building’s interior walls.

Inspectors also noted a number of areas for improvement at St Joseph’s Community Hospital.

Staff were found to not be appropriately supervised to ensure they carried out their roles and responsibilities to required standards while the layout of a number of multiple occupancy rooms did not meet residents’ needs.

Despite fire safety and refurbishment works underway, the oversight and management of fire safety in the centre was found to not be effective.

Inspectors described the locking of the dining room for residents on the Woodville Unit by keycode lock as overly restrictive practice.