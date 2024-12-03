Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

In the first hour, Donal talks to a senior Central Bank official about the increase in financial scams, we discuss success of the campaign to get more women involved in the politics, and we hear from County Wexford following a horrific incident in which an 8 year old girl lost her life in New Ross……

In the second hour, we have our Community Garda Information Slot, and Dr Marie Hainsworth discusses an EU survey which finds 13% of Irish people still believe that women who have taken alcohol or drugs are partially to blame if they are sexually assaulted…….

In the third hour, we discuss school bus safety, the pardoning of his son by President Joe Biden, Spraoi agus Sport’s campaign to buy a new minibus in Carndonagh, taxi prices, and the ranking of local authorities’ by the EPA……….

 

 

 

