Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

32 social housing units proposed for Milford and Kilmacrenan

32 social housing units have been proposed in Milford and Kilmacrennan.

Cllr Declan Meehan has welcomed the news, which he says is long overdue.

12 of the units are to be built in the Rossgarrow area of Milford within walking distance of the town.

Meanwhile the remaining will be situated next to the Ard na Glaise estate in Kilmacrenan.

Cllr Meehan says the type of housing that is being built is much needed, which can accommodate those who are downsizing or single and is accessible to people with disabilities:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Cashmoneynotes
News, Top Stories

Cash and phones seized in Derry as part of illegal money lending investigations

4 December 2024
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

ED at Letterkenny University Hospital ‘extremely busy’

4 December 2024
Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford
Top Stories, News

Elected members not in support of Draft Budget 2025

4 December 2024
Budget calculation
News, Top Stories

Draft Budget 2025 resumes following 3-hour adjournment

4 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Cashmoneynotes
News, Top Stories

Cash and phones seized in Derry as part of illegal money lending investigations

4 December 2024
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

ED at Letterkenny University Hospital ‘extremely busy’

4 December 2024
Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford
Top Stories, News

Elected members not in support of Draft Budget 2025

4 December 2024
Budget calculation
News, Top Stories

Draft Budget 2025 resumes following 3-hour adjournment

4 December 2024
wind windy warning weather (1)
News, Top Stories

Yellow wind warning for Donegal to come into effect tomorrow

4 December 2024
0_House-Keys
News, Audio, Top Stories

32 social housing units proposed for Milford and Kilmacrenan

4 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube