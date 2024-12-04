Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Women’s League launched in Letterkenny

The Launch of the Donegal Women’s League Winter League was held on Monday in Bonagee with a large representation from the clubs in attendance along with executive members of the Donegal Women’s League and FAI’s Brian Dorrian and Shane Barr.

This initiative will cement a pathway for successful underage leagues to continue playing into their adult lives.

Currently the Donegal Women’s League have large numbers playing in U8 to U16, with a massive drop off thereafter.

The Donegal Women’s league in the past was a very competitive league with teams like Letterkenny Rovers, Kilmacrennan Celtic and Lagan Harps winning national honours in the FAI Intermediate Cup.

The plan is to grow the Winter League into a successful summer league by gradually increasing playing numbers and teams.

Expression of interest went out to clubs within the Donegal Junior League which had a positive response.

Clubs entering this season are Bonagee Utd, Cappry Rovers, Deele Harps, Drumbar Utd, Fanad Utd, Finn Valley Ladies FC,  Kildrum Tigers, Lagan Harps,  Letterkenny Rovers, Raphoe Town.

