Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Draft Budget 2025 resumes following 3-hour adjournment

The Draft Budget 2025 meeting has resumed following a three-hour adjournment.

The elected members are now taking turns to address the chamber to share their thoughts on the proposed budget.

Every councilor that has spoken so far, has rejected the budget because of a proposed increase on commercial rates by 4.74%.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan is of the opinion that the meeting should be adjourned for the day so that the move can be re-evaluated.

How a number of others including Cllrs Declan Meehan and Martin Farren would like to see the issue sorted today.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

ED at Letterkenny University Hospital ‘extremely busy’

4 December 2024
Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford
Top Stories, News

Elected members not in support of Draft Budget 2025

4 December 2024
Budget calculation
News, Top Stories

Draft Budget 2025 resumes following 3-hour adjournment

4 December 2024
wind windy warning weather (1)
News, Top Stories

Yellow wind warning for Donegal to come into effect tomorrow

4 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

ED at Letterkenny University Hospital ‘extremely busy’

4 December 2024
Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford
Top Stories, News

Elected members not in support of Draft Budget 2025

4 December 2024
Budget calculation
News, Top Stories

Draft Budget 2025 resumes following 3-hour adjournment

4 December 2024
wind windy warning weather (1)
News, Top Stories

Yellow wind warning for Donegal to come into effect tomorrow

4 December 2024
0_House-Keys
News, Audio, Top Stories

32 social housing units proposed for Milford and Kilmacrenan

4 December 2024
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Three arrested after search operation in Dungloe

4 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube