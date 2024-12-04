Draft Budget 2025 resumes following 3-hour adjournment

The Draft Budget 2025 meeting has resumed following a three-hour adjournment.

The elected members are now taking turns to address the chamber to share their thoughts on the proposed budget.

Every councilor that has spoken so far, has rejected the budget because of a proposed increase on commercial rates by 4.74%.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan is of the opinion that the meeting should be adjourned for the day so that the move can be re-evaluated.

How a number of others including Cllrs Declan Meehan and Martin Farren would like to see the issue sorted today.