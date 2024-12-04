Driver arrested and van with false plates seized in Carndonagh

Buncrana Gardaí arrested a man on Monday night last following a dangerous driving incident in the Carndonagh area.

Officers on patrol signalled for the van to stop, but the driver failed to comply and drove dangerously for a distance.

A stinger device was successfully deployed by the Buncrana Roads Policing Unit, bringing the vehicle to a halt.

It was subsequently discovered that the driver was uninsured and the registration plates on the van were false.

The vehicle was seized, and the driver was arrested and charged to appear in court at a later date.