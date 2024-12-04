Elected members not in support of Draft Budget 2025



The Draft Budget 2025 meeting has resumed following a three-hour adjournment.

The elected members have rejected the draft budget, mostly because of a proposed increase in commercial rates by 4.74%.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan and Cllr Gerry McMonagle are of the opinion that the meeting should be adjourned for the day so that the move can be re-evaluated.

However, others including Cllrs Declan Meehan and Martin Farren would like to see the issue sorted out today.

Cllr Meehan has also questioned officials why an alternative option was not presented when it was widely known that a rise in commercial rates would be rejected following municipal district discussions.

Meanwhile Cllr Joy Beard has also questioned the lack of provision of the wave of homelessness that is coming down the line as a result of the defective concrete block crisis.