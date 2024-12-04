Impacts of inflation heard at DCC Draft Budget meeting

Members of Donegal County Council have been told of the impact of inflation in a meeting to discuss the Draft Revenue Budget 2025 in County House, Lifford this morning.

Director of Finances, Richard Gibson, says goods and services purchased in 2019 with own resource (OR) discretionary income, comprised of local property tax and commercial rates income, would now cost 22% more, an equivalent of an additional €11.6 million.

He added that the council’s income from local property tax and commercial rates from 2019 to this year has only increased by €7.5 million.

As a result OR income has fallen behind over €4.1 million in that time.