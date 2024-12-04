Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Impacts of inflation heard at DCC Draft Budget meeting

Members of Donegal County Council have been told of the impact of inflation in a meeting to discuss the Draft Revenue Budget 2025 in County House, Lifford this morning.

Director of Finances, Richard Gibson, says goods and services purchased in 2019 with own resource (OR) discretionary income, comprised of local property tax and commercial rates income, would now cost 22% more, an equivalent of an additional €11.6 million.

He added that the council’s income from local property tax and commercial rates from 2019 to this year has only increased by €7.5 million.

As a result OR income has fallen behind over €4.1 million in that time.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Inflation
Top Stories, News

Impacts of inflation heard at DCC Draft Budget meeting

4 December 2024
School
Audio, News, Top Stories

INTO General Secretary disconcerted as Donegal teacher subs for six weeks without pay

4 December 2024
Derry Courthouse
Top Stories, News

Man due in court in Derry charged with drug-related offences

4 December 2024
Margaret Larkin, DLDC, JOhn Breslin and John O'Connell, Lions Club
Events, JohnBreslin, News

Letterkenny Lions Club Auction 2024 in aid of Donegal Food Response Network

4 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Inflation
Top Stories, News

Impacts of inflation heard at DCC Draft Budget meeting

4 December 2024
School
Audio, News, Top Stories

INTO General Secretary disconcerted as Donegal teacher subs for six weeks without pay

4 December 2024
Derry Courthouse
Top Stories, News

Man due in court in Derry charged with drug-related offences

4 December 2024
Margaret Larkin, DLDC, JOhn Breslin and John O'Connell, Lions Club
Events, JohnBreslin, News

Letterkenny Lions Club Auction 2024 in aid of Donegal Food Response Network

4 December 2024
Candle
Top Stories, News

Today is Missing Persons day

4 December 2024
Creeslough Sign
Top Stories, News

Creeslough Community Grant Scheme opens

4 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube