The INTO’s General Secretary says it’s disconcerting that a Donegal teacher has been subbing for the past six weeks without pay.

The newly qualified teacher has been struggling to secure a teacher council number in order for the Department of Education to process their payment.

John Boyle says the issue would have been more prevalent in previous years.

He says all efforts must be made to ensure teachers are facilitated in their employment to fill the thousands of vacancies across the country: