An 8-year-old girl who was killed in Co.Wexford on Sunday will be laid to rest today.

Malika Noor Al Katib died following a stabbing incident at her home in New Ross, Co Wexford three days ago.

Gardai are continuing to question a man in his 30s suspected of her murder.

Imam Rashid Munir of the Waterford Islamic Centre says Malikas mother will attend the burial: