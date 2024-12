The new parliamentary parties of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Sinn Féin will meet for the first time today.

It comes as speculation over the make-up of the next government continues.

Fianna Fáil is now the largest party, with 48 TDs – followed by Sinn Féin with 39, and Fine Gael with 38.

Micheál Martin has refused to say whether he would prefer to form a coalition with smaller, left-leaning parties or with independents: