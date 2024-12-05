AI to be introduced for Leaving Cert projects

Students will be allowed to use AI to help in some of their Leaving Cert projects from next year.

The use of tools, like Chat-GPT, will be permitted in the preparation for research projects worth up to 40 per cent in some science and creative subjects.

It’s part of a senior cycle reform in certain subjects, and all students must quote or reference any use of artificial intelligence.

Cassie Lambe, Donegal Regional Officer with the Irish Second Level Students Union has been welcoming the move.

She told the Nine til Noon Show a short time ago that AI will not replace the work of students but rather enhance their research skills: