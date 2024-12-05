Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

AI to be introduced for Leaving Cert projects

Students will be allowed to use AI to help in some of their Leaving Cert projects from next year.

The use of tools, like Chat-GPT, will be permitted in the preparation for research projects worth up to 40 per cent in some science and creative subjects.

It’s part of a senior cycle reform in certain subjects, and all students must quote or reference any use of artificial intelligence.

Cassie Lambe, Donegal Regional Officer with the Irish Second Level Students Union has been welcoming the move.

She told the Nine til Noon Show a short time ago that AI will not replace the work of students but rather enhance their research skills:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Rent 2
Top Stories, News

Donegal saw largest increase in existing tenancy rents in country

5 December 2024
Top Stories, News

Posssible amalgamation of Catholic Dioceses of Derry and Raphoe back on the agenda

5 December 2024
windred
Top Stories, News

Wind warning for Donegal upgraded to status orange

5 December 2024
Magee 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

UU invites applications for funded PhD programme into effects of Defective Concrete on business

5 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Rent 2
Top Stories, News

Donegal saw largest increase in existing tenancy rents in country

5 December 2024
Top Stories, News

Posssible amalgamation of Catholic Dioceses of Derry and Raphoe back on the agenda

5 December 2024
windred
Top Stories, News

Wind warning for Donegal upgraded to status orange

5 December 2024
Magee 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

UU invites applications for funded PhD programme into effects of Defective Concrete on business

5 December 2024
school
Audio, News, Top Stories

AI to be introduced for Leaving Cert projects

5 December 2024
Vacant 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concerns over misconceptions of vacant property schemes in Donegal

5 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube