People in Strabane are being invited to attend a consultation event on the Public Realm Improvement plans for the town.

The information session is taking place at the Civic Room in Strabane Library today from 1-7pm.

The consultation event comes following the announcement earlier this year by the Minister for Communities, Gordon Lyons, that £7 million of capital investment will be channelled into the scheme to improve the streetscape, lighting, footpaths, and traffic flow within the town.