A councillor is appealing to dog owners to be responsible for cleaning up after their dogs when out for walks.

Cllr Martin Farren says he’s been left puzzled when a large quantity of dog foul bags have seemingly been removed from dispensaries around Moville.

He says the sheer number of bags that are being taken in such a short amount of time doesn’t make sense, as most dog walkers bring bags with them to collect any mess along the way.