The draw for Round 5 of the FAI Junior Cup was made this afternoon, with three Donegal clubs still involved in the competition.

Defending champions Cockhill Celtic have another away tie – this time they’ll travel to play Avenue United of County Clare.

Fanad United and Letterkenny Rovers have both been drawn at home – Fanad will play Harding FC of Dublin, while Letterkenny Rovers will face Galway’s Mervue United.