The new Labour parliamentary party meets later to discuss how or if it will get involved in any negotiations on the formation of a new government.

Leader Ivana Bacik has previously stated she’d prefer to agree a ‘common platform’ with other centre-left parties, so any discussions with the likes of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael would come from a position of strength.

Also today the Social Democrats will hold talks with Sinn Fein to discuss potential coalition options.