Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Posssible amalgamation of Catholic Dioceses of Derry and Raphoe back on the agenda

The Catholic Dioceses of Derry and Raphoe may soon be amalgamated.

Such a move would bring the catholic diocese into line with the Church of Ireland Diocese of Derry and Raphoe.

The Irish Catholic newspaper is reporting this morning that while Papal Nuncio Archbishop Luis Mariano Montemayor is anxious to proceed with the amalgamation of the Diocese of Derry and the Diocese of Raphoe, there is opposition among bishops locally.

At present there is no Bishop in place in Raphoe since the appointment of Bishop Alan McGuckian to Down and Connor earlier this year, while the Diocese of Derry will fall vacant next April, when Bishop Donal McKeown retires.

The Vatican is understood to regard this as an opportunity to unite the two dioceses, but with only three bishops now in place in the North of Ireland, the Irish Catholic says Archbishop Eamonn Martin would be left alone to administer the amalgamation of the two dioceses, while also looking after the dioceses of Armagh and Dromore, with only one auxiliary Bishop Michael Router.

Both Archbishop Martin and Bishop McKeown are believed to believe while amalgamation may be feasible in the future, now is not the time.

11 of the 512 parishes in the Diocese of Derry are in County Donegal.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal could get a crematorium as Letterkenny Funeral Home submits application

5 December 2024
Rent 2
Top Stories, News

Donegal saw largest increase in existing tenancy rents in country

5 December 2024
Top Stories, News

Posssible amalgamation of Catholic Dioceses of Derry and Raphoe back on the agenda

5 December 2024
windred
Top Stories, News

Wind warning for Donegal upgraded to status orange

5 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal could get a crematorium as Letterkenny Funeral Home submits application

5 December 2024
Rent 2
Top Stories, News

Donegal saw largest increase in existing tenancy rents in country

5 December 2024
Top Stories, News

Posssible amalgamation of Catholic Dioceses of Derry and Raphoe back on the agenda

5 December 2024
windred
Top Stories, News

Wind warning for Donegal upgraded to status orange

5 December 2024
Magee 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

UU invites applications for funded PhD programme into effects of Defective Concrete on business

5 December 2024
school
Audio, News, Top Stories

AI to be introduced for Leaving Cert projects

5 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube