Wind warning for Donegal upgraded to status orange

Weather warnings have been upgraded to orange in some part of the country for tomorrow, as another named storm approaches.

Most areas will see wet and windy conditions from tomorrow.

Storm Darragh will bring strong winds which may cause damage to power lines, fallen trees and very difficult travelling conditions.

The orange alert comes into effect for counties Kerry, Clare, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal at 10 o’clock tomorrow night, lasting until 7 on Saturday morning.

A yellow wind warning will apply to the rest of the country from 3pm tomorrow until 3pm on Saturday.

A status yellow alert for rain will bring the risk of localised flooding to Connacht, Clare, Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan, Louth, Meath and Westmeath from 10 tomorrow morning until 10am on Saturday.

