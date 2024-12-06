Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Storm Darragh approaching

A status orange wind warning will come into force in Donegal later, as Storm Darragh approaches.

Donegal along with Kerry, Clare, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim will be affected from 10 o’clock tonight until 9 tomorrow morning.

A similar alert will come into place for Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow from midnight – while a status yellow rain warning will kick in for 13 counties across the northern half of the country from 10 o’clock this morning.

The rest of the country falls under a 24-hour status yellow wind warning from 3 o’clock this afternoon.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather has the latest:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Ursula Von De Leyen
Audio, News, Top Stories

Midlands NW MEP critical of Taoiseach and Tanaiste’s position on Mercosur agreement.

6 December 2024
who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
Top Stories, News

Taoiseach and Tanaiste attend British-Irish Council today

6 December 2024
untitled
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for specific bridge repair funding scheme for Donegal

6 December 2024
storm
Audio, News, Top Stories

Storm Darragh approaching

6 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Ursula Von De Leyen
Audio, News, Top Stories

Midlands NW MEP critical of Taoiseach and Tanaiste’s position on Mercosur agreement.

6 December 2024
who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
Top Stories, News

Taoiseach and Tanaiste attend British-Irish Council today

6 December 2024
untitled
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for specific bridge repair funding scheme for Donegal

6 December 2024
storm
Audio, News, Top Stories

Storm Darragh approaching

6 December 2024
bus eireann expressway
Top Stories, News

Bus Eireann confirms investigation ongoing into Letterkenny-Dublin bus crash

6 December 2024
Storm Darragh
Top Stories, News

Donegal County Council issue saftey advice ahead of Storm Darragh

6 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube