Storm Darragh approaching

A status orange wind warning will come into force in Donegal later, as Storm Darragh approaches.

Donegal along with Kerry, Clare, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim will be affected from 10 o’clock tonight until 9 tomorrow morning.

A similar alert will come into place for Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow from midnight – while a status yellow rain warning will kick in for 13 counties across the northern half of the country from 10 o’clock this morning.

The rest of the country falls under a 24-hour status yellow wind warning from 3 o’clock this afternoon.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather has the latest: