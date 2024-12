ESB crews are dealing with 42 power outages across Donegal this morning, with several thousand homes and businesses without power.

In each case, they are giving an indicative restoration time of 5 o’clock this evening, but that will change as winds ease during the day and they assess the extent of the damage in each case.

Meanwhile. in the wake of Storm Darragh, Donegal County Council is assessing the extent of damage, with several overnight reports of fallen trees.