An EU trade deal agreed with South American countries by the Commission President has been described as a ‘sell out’ by Irish Farmers.

According to the IFA the Mercosur deal will allow beef of questionable standards to flood the Irish market.

The IFA President is in Brussels this weekend to meet farm leaders from across Europe, as it steps up its campaign against the move.

Francie Gorman said they will do what is required to block the deal: