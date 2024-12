Milford’s Gallowglass Community Centre is set to undergo significant expansion following recent planning permission approval.

The centre, already a focal point for local events and initiatives, will be further developed into a larger, more versatile facility.

The Milford Reformed Presbyterian Church donated the building to Milford and District Resource Centre almost two years ago.

Manager of the Centre, Cllr Declan Meehan says seeing the works complete now comes down to funding: