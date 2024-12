Institute’s trip to play Dundela in the NIFL Championship has been abandoned due to a floodlight failure.

‘Stute went 1-0 up after just 3 minutes thanks to a fantastic finish from Mikail Kennedy but Dundela equalised 5 minutes before half time.

The floodlight failure happened mid-way through the second half.

In other NIFL Championship games, Ballinamallard won 1-0 away to Ards, Limavady defeated Newry City 3-1 and Ballyclare had a 2-1 away win over Armagh.