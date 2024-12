The deadline to take down election posters was last night but some politicians are still working hard to take them down today

The requirement to remove posters is seven days after polling day, set out under the Litter Pollution Act 1997 and the Electoral Act 2009.

Failure to take down posters could see candidates face a litter fine of €150.

Catherine Ardagh, Public Representative, urges people to contact politicians’ offices if you see any election posters still up: