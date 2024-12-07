Uisce Eireann working to fix supply disruptions across Donegal

Uisce Éireann is working to address supply interruptions to customers as a result of the impacts of Storm Darragh on water treatment infrastructure in Donegal.

The communities of Glenties and Ardara, have experienced water supply issues due to poor raw water quality from storm flooding and, as a result, the treatment plant has shutdown.

Reservoirs in the area are now depleted meaning customers in these areas are being impacted by an unplanned interruption to the water supply.

Approximately 50 properties in the townlands of Kilraine Lower, Doohill, Clonconwal, Snugborough, Woodhill and Hillhead are currently affected.

Following return of supply, it typically takes two to three hours for normal supply to fully be restored to all areas as the water refills the network, especially for those on higher ground or at the end of the network.