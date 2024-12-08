Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Adam O’Reilly Returns to Derry City

Credit: Sportsfile
Adam O’Reilly will return to Derry City FC after signing a contract that will see him remain with the Candystripes until the end of the 2026 season.
The midfielder joined the Brandywell side at the beginning of 2023, having spent the previous year at St Pats, on loan from Preston North End.
He has had 76 appearances to date.
Derry City’s Chief Executive, Sean Barrett said that O’Reilly’s commitment was very good news for the club as work continued on preparations for the new season.
“There has been no let-up in the efforts to ensure we have a squad capable of competing for trophies next season and Adam is a big part of that. He’s a player we were keen to keep and I know Derry fans will be happy to see him commit to the club,” he said.
“The management, staff and board here are continuing to work tirelessly and I would be hopeful that there will be more positive developments in the coming days and weeks.”
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

