Employer’s group calls for delay in pay transparency rules



An employers’ representative group is calling for the government to delay the introduction of pay transparency rules.

Ibec has asked Equality Minister Norma Foley to delay the EU directive to June 2027 at the earliest, according to the Irish Independent.

The directive requires all member states from Sunday to make companies publish more details on wages, especially the gender pay gap between workers doing the same job.

The government has informed the EU that it has not published the required legislation for the new rules and will miss tomorrow’s deadline.

Laura Bambrick from the Irish Congress of Trade Unions says businesses will have more than an additional year to plan for the change: